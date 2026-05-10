Minter (hip/lat) completed a bullpen session Saturday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Opening Day while he finished up his recovery from March 2025 surgery on his left lat, and though he experienced no setbacks with that injury once he began pitching in minor-league games in early April, he was pulled off the assignment last week when he experienced left hip discomfort. Given that he's already resumed mound work, Minter seems to be bouncing back nicely from the hip issue. He's expected to throw more bullpen sessions before the Mets consider him for a return to game action, though it's unclear if he'll require another extended minor-league assignment prior to being activated.