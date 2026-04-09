Minter (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

It will be the first game appearance for Minter since he underwent surgery on his left lat last May. Given how long the layoff has been, Minter is going to require a handful of rehab appearances before rejoining the Mets' bullpen. The veteran lefty will eventually slot into a setup role but could be eased into high-leverage situations.