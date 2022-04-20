Ottavino (1-0) walked one in a scoreless 10th inning Tuesday to pick up the win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Giants.

It was far from a sharp effort, as Ottavino threw only eight of 17 pitches for strikes, but he escaped danger thanks to a great defensive play at first base by Pete Alonso to snag a wide throw from Francisco Lindor, and Lindor atoned for his near-lapse by singling home Brandon Nimmo for the winning run in the bottom of the frame. Ottavino has yet to collect a save or a hold through his first five appearances for the Mets, but he's otherwise had a solid start to the season with a 0.00 ERA and 6:2 K:BB through 4.2 innings.