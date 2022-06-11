Ottavino worked 0.2 scoreless innings Friday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the Angels.

After Joely Rodriguez put the first two Angels aboard in the eighth inning before striking out Brandon Marsh, Ottavino got the call to shut down the rally and needed only three pitches to induce a double play grounder from Jo Adell. Ottavino has settled into his setup role for the Mets, with six of his holds coming since the beginning of May -- a stretch during which he's posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 14,2 innings.