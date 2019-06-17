Gimenez (hand/wrist) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in his return to the lineup for Double-A Binghamton.

Gimenez missed just under two weeks after suffering the hand injury when he was hit by a pitch. The shortstop was fortunate to avoid any structural damage and looks like he'll be ready to resume his usual everyday role for the Rumble Ponies now that he's off the IL. Widely viewed as one of the Mets' top position prospects, the 20-year-old Gimenez is hitting .232 with two home runs and 10 steals across 205 plate appearances in the Eastern League this season.