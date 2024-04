Baro suffered a hamate fracture in early spring and will get some additional time in extended spring training before joining an affiliate, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

The 19-year-old infielder played seven games in the Florida Complex League last season after the Mets gave him a $700,000 bonus in the eighth round of last year's draft. Defensive versatility and strong plate skills are Baro's top traits and he should spend most of the year at Single-A St. Lucie once he's healthy.