Nimmo went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two additional runs scored during Friday's 19-9 win over the Marlins.

Nimmo helped the Mets jump out to an early lead with a three-run homer off Eury Perez in the first inning before belting a solo shot in the sixth. Nimmo is now up to 22 home runs on the season, which is two off from his career high that he set in 2022. Outside of Aug. 20 to 24 -- when he was dealing with nick stiffness -- Nimmo has collected at least one hit in each of his last 14 games, going 19-for-49 (.388) with 13 runs, three homers and 14 RBI over that span.