Nimmo went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 6-1 win over San Diego.

Nimmo extended New York's lead to 5-1 in the third inning with his homer off lefty Wandy Peralta, his 24th of the year to match a career high. The 32-year-old Nimmo's gone 6-for-20 (.300) with a pair of homers in his last five games. Overall, he's batting .261 with a .768 OPS, 86 RBI, 76 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 612 plate appearances this season.