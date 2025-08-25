Nimmo (neck) will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Phillies.

After exiting Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals with a stiff neck, Nimmo was held out of the starting nine for the Mets' next four games, though he made an appearance as a pinch hitter in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta. With Nimmo's neck issue having seemingly improved with the rest, he'll take back his usual spot in the Mets outfield as the team kicks off an important three-game set with Philadelphia.