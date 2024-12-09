Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Monday that Baty could be used in a utility role next season, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Baty was used some at second base in the minors last season and Stearns has previously mentioned the outfield as a possibility for the 25-year-old, so the hints at a potential utility role had been there. Of course, Baty's name has also been brought up in trade rumors and his most likely role for the Mets at this point might be as a trade chip.