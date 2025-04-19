Baty went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

After walking to lead off the third inning and promptly stealing second base, Baty later jump-started New York's two-run fifth frame with a leadoff double on a sharp line drive to right field. The 2019 first-rounder is getting an opportunity as the Mets' primary second baseman while Jeff McNeil (oblique) is on the injured list, and the former is starting to come alive at the plate following a 3-for-27 start. During his current five-game hitting streak, Baty is batting .368 (7-for-19) with two RBI, two doubles, three runs scored and one stolen base.