The Mets are expected to recall Baty from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Monday's game in Arizona, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

He'll be taking the roster spot of the injured Jesse Winker (oblique). Baty has been dealing with an injury himself lately, having not played since April 30 because of a sore right big toe. However, the toe issue evidently isn't serious enough to prevent a promotion of Baty, who went 3-for-10 with two doubles in three games with Syracuse. With Jeff McNeil back and Luisangel Acuna establishing himself as a regular presence in the Mets' lineup, Baty would appear destined for primarily a reserve role.