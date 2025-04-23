Baty went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Baty got the Mets on the board with a two-out, 425-foot blast off Zack Wheeler in the second inning, his first long ball this season. After going 3-for-27 (.111) in his first 10 games this year, Baty's now gone 8-for-27 (.296) with four extra-base hits in his last nine contests. However, with Jeff McNeil (oblique) expected to rejoin the Mets on Friday, it remains to be seen if Baty has done enough to keep a spot on the big-league roster.