Baty was removed in the second inning of Friday's game against the Marlins due to a side injury, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Baty came up with the injury during his plate appearance in the top of the first inning and appeared to aggravate it on a throw to third base in the bottom of the frame. Ronny Mauricio has entered the game at third base, and the Mets should have an injury update on Baty during or shortly after Friday's game.