Baty went 2-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's extra-innings win over the Nationals.

The 26-year-old launched a solo shot off Jake Irvin in the fourth inning before getting in on the fun during the Mets' 10-run eruption in the top of the 12th with a two-run single. Baty's long ball was just his third of the season, but two of them have come during his current seven-game hitting streak, a stretch that has seen him hit .345 (10-for-29) with a double, four runs and seven RBI.