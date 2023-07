Baty went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The 23-year-old third baseman went yard for the second straight day, this time taking Touki Toussaint deep for a solo shot in the third inning. Baty is batting just .200 (7-for-35) in July with a 1:14 BB:K, but he still has significant upside and an everyday role for the Mets if he can begin to solve big-league pitching.