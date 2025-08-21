Baty went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

Starting at third base and batting seventh, Baty took Brad Lord deep in the fifth inning to get the Mets on the board as they attempted to rally from an early 4-0 deficit. Baty has homered four times in his last eight games, hitting .370 (10-for-27) over that stretch with a steal, six runs and six RBI while seizing an everyday role in the lineup between the hot corner and the keystone.