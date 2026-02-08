Baty has been working out in left field this offseason, and he'll continue getting reps at the position this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Top prospect Carson Benge appears to be the Mets' Plan A in left, but the 23-year-old may not be quite ready to make the leap to the majors after playing only 24 games at Triple-A last year with a poor .583 OPS. That would leave Baty and Tyrone Taylor as the best remaining options to fill LF, potentially in a platoon that would favor Baty as the left-handed hitter. Baty does have a bit of experience in left field, playing 29 games there for Double-A Binghamton in 2021-22, and the offseason acquisitions of Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco leave no room on the infield for the natural third baseman. Baty is also a better hitter than Taylor, whose value mainly comes from his glove -- from Aug. 1 to the end of the regular season in 2025, Baty slashed .308/.370/.496 with seven homers in 146 plate appearances.