Montes de Oca (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Syracuse's 60-day injured list Saturday and assigned to Double-A Binghamton.

Montes de Oca made his 2024 Binghamton debut Saturday against Akron, striking out two over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old reliever had been on the IL all season for Syracuse while completing his recovery from his March 2023 Tommy John surgery. Montes de Oca could eventually join Syracuse later on in the campaign if he's first able to string together a few quality appearances with Binghamton.