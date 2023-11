The Mets placed Montes de Oca (elbow) on outright waivers Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Montes de Oca underwent Tommy John surgery shortly before Opening Day, causing him to miss the entire 2023 season. Though he no longer holds a spot on New York's 40-man roster, the 27-year-old righty could be brought back on once he fully recovers from his procedure.