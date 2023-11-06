Montes de Oca (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
Montes de Oca is no longer on the Mets' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The big right-hander missed all of 2023 and is expected to be sidelined until around midseason of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
