The Mets placed Montes on the 15-day injured list Thursday after he underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday along with a procedure to remove a bone spur and bone fragment from the back of his right elbow, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

De Oca had been scheduled for an arthroscopic procedure to address the loose bodies in his elbow, but after further examination, doctors tested his UCL and determined that the ligament needed to be replaced, too. It's the second Tommy John surgery for Montes de Oca, who had his first one back in 2013 while he was in high school. Because of that, his rehab might take longer, possibly sidelining him until at least the middle of the 2024 season.