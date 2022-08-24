Carrasco (oblique) said he feels "much, much better" after throwing a bullpen session Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Carrasco landed on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique last week, but he didn't face a significant shutdown due to the injury. The veteran right-hander is scheduled for another bullpen session Friday, though the following step in his rehab program remains unclear. His initial recovery timeline was was 3-to-4 weeks, and the quick return to mound work is a good sign he could be back in that timeframe.