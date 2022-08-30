Carrasco (oblique) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list during this weekend's series with the Nationals after he felt fine following a 55-pitch simulated game Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco has been on the shelf since Aug. 16 with the left oblique strain, and due to the brevity of his stint on the IL, the Mets apparently aren't planning on having him make a rehab start prior to his activation. If Carrasco is plugged back into the rotation Saturday or Sunday, he could be capped at around 70-to-90 pitches, but he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in any starts that follow. Should the Mets elect to keep a five-man rotation intact upon Carrasco's return, David Peterson would likely be the odd man out and could move to the bullpen or get optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.