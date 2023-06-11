Carrasco (2-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out one.

It's the first loss since April 9 for Carrasco, who pitched to a 3.06 ERA in his previous three outings. The veteran right-hander struggled with his command Sunday, needing 81 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. Carrasco now sports a 5.71 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB through eight starts (41 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, currently lined up for next week against the Cardinals.