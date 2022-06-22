Carrasco is scheduled to undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against the Astros with lower-back tightness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran right-hander lasted only 2.1 frames before being lifted from Wednesday's contest, and his availability going forward is now in question. It's an encouraging sign Carrasco will travel with the team to Miami rather than returning to New York to be evaluated, but his outlook will remain up in the air until the MRI results are announced.