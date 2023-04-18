Carrasco was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 16, with right elbow inflammation.

Carrasco had struggled to an 8.56 ERA through 13.2 innings (three starts) this season with the Mets and is now in for an extended absence. It's worth noting that he also battled elbow trouble toward the end of spring training. Jeff Brigham has been called up to work out of the bullpen. New York will have to add another starter this weekend.