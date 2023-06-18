Carrasco did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks over three innings in a 8-7 loss to St. Louis. He struck out four.

Carrasco posted season-worst marks in innings completed and runs allowed during a disappointing outing. After a rough first start, the right-hander had been solid since coming off the injured list in mid-May, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over his past four starts, but he struggled again Sunday. It was the fourth time Carrasco has allowed at least five runs this season, and his ERA currently sits at 6.34. Regardless, Carrasco's spot in the rotation is secure for the time being, and his next start is lined up for a matchup in Philadelphia.