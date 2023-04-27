Carrasco (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It was his first time throwing off a mound since he went on the injured list April 16 due to pain caused by a small bone chip in his right elbow. Carrasco received an injection April 19 and it has apparently helped him get over the hump. He could return to the Mets' rotation in the early part of May if all continues to go well with his side work.
More News
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Throwing early next week•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Has bone chip in elbow•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Gets injection in elbow•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Placed on IL with elbow issue•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Five strong innings Saturday•
-
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Can't keep ball in park•