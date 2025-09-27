Mullins is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Mullins has been used in a strong-side platoon role in center field, but appears to be losing playing time. Mullins has now been held out of the starting nine in two of the Mets' last three games against right-handers, and he's started just one of the team's last five contests. Tyrone Taylor will patrol center field Friday. Mullins is slashing .111/.222/.167 in his last 21 games.