Holmes did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win against San Diego. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings.

Holmes was relieved by Sean Manaea in the fifth inning in what was a scheduled move by the Mets to benefit both veteran arms. The only two runs against Holmes both came via solo homers by Jackson Merrill and Jake Cronenworth in the second and third innings, respectively. Holmes threw a season-low 53 pitches Tuesday, as he continues to show signs of fatigue in his first year as a full-time MLB starter. He posted a 2.99 ERA through 17 starts but has since produced a 4.96 ERA over his last 13 outings. That's resulted in a 3.77 season ERA with a 124:63 K:BB over 155 innings. Holmes is currently slated for a home matchup with Washington this weekend.