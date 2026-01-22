Mets' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd by Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets designated Criswell for assignment Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Criswell will end up as the roster casualty necessary to create space on the Mets' 40-man following the acquisition of Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers from Milwaukee on Wednesday. Criswell made seven regular-season appearances with the Red Sox last year, during which he logged a 3.57 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 17.2 innings. If he passes through waivers unclaimed, he will likely spend the majority of 2026 at Triple-A Syracuse with a chance to make an occasional appearance in the majors.
