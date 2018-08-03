Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Oswalt is up to replace the injured Steven Matz (forearm). He'll take Matz's place Sunday against the Braves, though Matz is expected to miss just a single start, so Oswalt may not be up for long. The 24-year-old has a 5.27 ERA in 27.1 innings for the Mets this season.

