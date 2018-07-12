Mets' Corey Oswalt: Getting another start Sunday
Oswalt is listed as the Mets' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Oswalt looked in danger of being bumped from the rotation after both Noah Syndergaard (finger) and Jason Vargas (calf) made rehab starts at short-season Brooklyn earlier in the week, but only Syndergaard will be activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to the All-Star break. That will leave room for Oswalt in the rotation as the Mets' fifth starter, but he could surrender that role in the second half, as Vargas will likely be ready to return from the DL following his second rehab start with Brooklyn on Saturday. Over his three starts with the Mets, Oswalt has covered only 12.2 innings while allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and six walks.
