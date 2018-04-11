Mets' Corey Oswalt: Optioned back to Triple-A
Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets needed to clear a roster spot with Zack Wheeler tabbed as Wednesday's starter, so they sent Oswalt back to Triple-A just hours after calling him up. Oswalt will have to wait to make his major league debut after not being called into action against the Marlins on Tuesday. He figures to rejoin the rotation once he arrives back in Las Vegas.
