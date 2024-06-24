Nunez (nose) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in a one-inning relief appearance during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Nunez had not pitched since June 15 due to a sinus infection, and he wasn't very sharp after a whole week off. The right-hander served up a two-run home run to Christopher Morel, but that was all the Cubs could muster. Nunez has a 2.89 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB over 18.2 innings this season, and he's added four holds while occasionally seeing high-leverage assignments.