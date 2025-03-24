Nunez is eligible to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on April 11 after being optioned Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was brought along slowly in camp after missing almost the entire second half of last season due to forearm trouble, and while he's healthy now, Nunez simply ran out of time to get fully built up. He's still expected to be a big part of the Mets' high-leverage crew in 2025, and should re-join the big-league bullpen once the team is confident he can handle a normal usage pattern.