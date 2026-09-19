Nunez earned the save in Friday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia, tossing 1.1 scoreless frames.

Nunez was brought out of the bullpen with two outs in the eighth inning, and he needed only 11 pitches (seven strikes) to secure the win for the Mets. It was his first save of the season and second of his major-league career, with his first taking place during the 2024 season. Kodai Senga wasn't brought out for the save chance despite not having pitched since Tuesday, when he blew a save chance against the Orioles, so perhaps Nunez could get a couple more save chances before the 2026 campaign ends. Nunez has a 3.94 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 16 innings this season.