Nunez (elbow) may require Tommy john surgery, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While the Mets initially labeled Nunez's injury an elbow sprain when he was placed on the IL on Thursday, an MRI revealed more significant issues with his ligament. If he does end up needing Tommy John surgery, it would be the second such procedure in the 29-year-old right-hander's career. "This one's a little bit gut-wrenching, because this is a guy that's worked incredibly hard to get back to this point," GM David Stearns said Thursday. "For him to feel what he did [Wednesday] and have to go through this again, it's tough." Given his history of arm trouble, expect the Mets to be cautious with Nunez's recovery even if he avoids a worst-case scenario.