Mets' Dedniel Nunez: Coming off IL on Tuesday

Nunez (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets traded away most of their bullpen at the deadline aside from closer Devin Williams, so Nunez could be thrust into a high-leverage role right away. The 30-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last July and has looked good on his rehab assignment, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse. In his most recent appearance Aug. 1 he appeared to be comfortably sitting around 96 mph with his fastball.