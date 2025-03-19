Nunez struck out one in a scoreless inning during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The right-hander was brought along slowly in camp after arm trouble derailed his second half in 2024, but Nunez looked just about ready for Opening Day in his first game action of the spring Monday. He needed just 11 pitches (eight strikes) to breeze through some Tampa Bay minor-league hitters in the seventh inning, and per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Nunez topped out at 98 mph with his fastball. "I was very grateful to get back out there," Nunez said through an interpreter after the game. "I feel healthy, I feel strong. I'm trying to avoid having any setbacks... I'm just trying to continue to push forward." Nunez was a breakout bullpen star in the first half of last season, and he finished the campaign with a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB through his first 35 big-league innings. If he can stay on the mound, the 28-year-old could be a key setup man for Edwin Nunez in 2025.