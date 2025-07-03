The Mets placed Nunez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow sprain.

Nunez has done a nice job with the Mets since being recalled from Triple-A in late June, giving up two runs over six innings while striking out eight batters and logging two holds. However, he won't get another chance to pitch until after the All-Star break thanks to an elbow sprain that appeared following his last outing Wednesday. Paul Blackburn (shoulder) will move to the IL with Nunez, creating space for Justin Hagenman and Rico Garcia to join New York.