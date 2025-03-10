Now Playing

Nunez (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's his first time facing hitters in Mets camp, as the club is proceeding cautiously with Nunez following last season's second-half flexor strain. The team has not yet ruled Nunez out for Opening Day, but it's an optimistic stance to think he could be ready in time.

