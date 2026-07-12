Mets' Devin Williams: Blows save Sunday

Williams was charged with a blown save in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning.

Entering the ninth inning with a 2-0 lead, Williams would load the bases with two outs before walking Andruw Monasterio and giving up a game-tying hit to Jarren Duran. It's a tough way to finish the first half for Williams, who's blown back-to-back save chances and allowed four earned runs over his last 3.1 frames. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 4.83 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB while converting 13 saves across 31.2 innings.