Mets' Devin Williams: Charged with blown save Monday

Williams blew the save in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win against Atlanta. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with no strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Williams entered with a two-run cushion in the ninth inning but was unable to secure the victory, surrendering a game-tying two-run homer to Matt Olson before eventually being lifted for Brooks Raley, who recorded the final out of the frame to send the game to an extra inning. While Williams has been shaky with a 4.85 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 29.2 innings this season, Monday marked just his second blown save in 15 opportunities. Having pitched in back-to-back games, the right-hander will likely be unavailable for Tuesday's series opener against Kansas City.