Williams struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Williams threw eight of 12 pitches for strikes in his fourth clean appearance of the month. He's gone eight straight outings (7.2 innings) without allowing a run, giving up just one hit with a 10:1 K:BB and four saves in that span. Williams appears to have put his early struggles behind him, though they're still evident in his 4.91 ERA and 1:50 WHIP over 14.2 innings this season. He's up to six saves in seven chances and is unchallenged for the closer role -- Tobias Myers (one) is the only other pitcher on the Mets' roster to log a save so far in 2026.