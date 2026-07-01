Mets' Devin Williams: Collects 12th save

Williams earned the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jays, allowing one hit without recording a walk or strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Williams was summoned to finish a team shutout for the Mets and worked around a two-out single to do so. It capped a strong June for the 31-year-old, who yielded just one earned run over nine outings while converting all four of his save chances. For the year, he's 12-for-13 in save opportunities with a 4.13 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 28.1 innings.