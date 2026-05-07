Williams struck out both batters he faced to earn the save in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Sean Manaea was tasked with protecting a five-run lead in the ninth inning, but he instead loaded the bases while recording one out. Williams came in and racked up six strikes on nine pitches to escape the jam, earning his third save in as many appearances in May. A four-game stretch in the middle of April saw Williams give up eight runs over two innings, but he's posted five consecutive scoreless outings since then. His 6.17 ERA and 1.80 WHIP aren't great, but Williams has converted five of six save chances and has a 20:6 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The struggles haven't cost him the closer role yet, though the Mets' overall poor performance haven't led to a ton of closing opportunities on the year.