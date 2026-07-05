Mets' Devin Williams: Hangs on for 13th save

Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 10-9 win over Atlanta, allowing a run on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

It looked like Williams would get the day off, as the Mets entered the ninth inning ahead 10-3. However, after Huascar Brazoban gave up five runs, Williams was called upon to put out the fire. It didn't come easy for Williams either, as he gave up a run before Atlanta loaded the bases with two outs. However, he'd rebound to strike out Dominic Smith to close out a one-run victory, notching his 13th save this season. Prior to Sunday, Williams had allowed just one run in his previous 11.1 innings, logging five saves in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.34 through 29 innings this year with a 1.55 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB.