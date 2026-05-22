Mets' Devin Williams: In vintage form after adjustment

Williams credits a mechanical adjustment for his current 10-appearance scoreless streak, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has suddenly regained the elite form he showed to begin his career in Milwaukee, where he posted a sub-2.00 ERA over three straight seasons before being traded to the Yankees in 2025. His new club had Williams adjust the position of his hands when he began his motion to the plate in an effort to combat perceived pitch tipping, but the end result was a 4.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 90:25 K:BB over 62 innings last year, and he eventually lost the closer job to David Bednar. Williams signed a three-year contract with the Mets this offseason, and after a shaky start to 2026, a video review session in late April prompted the 31-year-old to return to original hand placement. Since then, he's converted five straight save chances over 9.2 shutout innings with a 12:2 K:BB.